Waterbury

Truck Driver Arrested After I-84 Road Rage Incident in Waterbury

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A road rage incident involving the drivers of two tractor-trailers on I-84 in Waterbury ended with one of the drivers under arrest Wednesday.

State police responded to the area of Exit 23 on I-84 West around 3:30 p.m. after getting a 911 call that one of the drivers had pulled out a handgun during the incident.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Troopers arrested 54-year-old Thomas Colburn, of Missouri, and charged him with possession of a firearm without a permit, weapons in a vehicle, possession of large capacity magazines, second-degree threatening, and second-degree breach of peace.

Local

Yale University 10 mins ago

Yale Chief Investment Officer David Swensen Dies at 67

Enfield 1 hour ago

Woman Found Dead Outside Enfield Home: Police

He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 25.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyState policeroad rage
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us