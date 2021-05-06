Truck Driver Arrested After I-84 Road Rage Incident in Waterbury

A road rage incident involving the drivers of two tractor-trailers on I-84 in Waterbury ended with one of the drivers under arrest Wednesday.

State police responded to the area of Exit 23 on I-84 West around 3:30 p.m. after getting a 911 call that one of the drivers had pulled out a handgun during the incident.

Troopers arrested 54-year-old Thomas Colburn, of Missouri, and charged him with possession of a firearm without a permit, weapons in a vehicle, possession of large capacity magazines, second-degree threatening, and second-degree breach of peace.

He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 25.