Truck Driver Faces Charges in Connection to West Hartford Transit Bus Crash

A truck driver is facing charges in connection to a transit bus crash that left one person injured in West Hartford last week.

West Hartford Police said the driver of a tractor-trailer involved in the crash was at fault and is now being charged with failure to obey a traffic control signal.

The CT Transit bus driver was taken to Hartford Hospital after the March 1 collision. Police previously said ice made it a challenge to free the driver from the bus.

The crash happened at the intersection of Trout Brook Drive and Albany Avenue. According to police, the bus driver was trapped and had to be extricated from the bus. The process took nearly half an hour.

The bus driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. No other occupants were on the bus at the time of the crash and the tractor-trailer driver wasn't injured.

The crash remains under investigation by CT Transit, the Conn. Dept. of Transportation, Connecticut State Police and West Hartford Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or via the WHPD Tip Line or email at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.