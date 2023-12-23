Truck driver killed after transformer falls on top of vehicle in Franklin

A truck driver has died after a transformer fell on top of his vehicle in Franklin on Friday.

State police said 61-year-old Gary Pizzo, of Norwich, was driving a Kenworth Construction T880 truck hauling a roll off dumpster on Champion Road in Franklin around 6:15 a.m.

While driving on the road, investigators said Pizzo hit low hanging communication cables that were running from utility pole to utility pole across the road.

After hitting the wires, Pizzo continued driving and the two utility poles broke.

According to authorities, a transformer on one of the utility poles fell on top of the cab of Pizzo's truck. He later died of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.