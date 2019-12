A truck went over a guardrail and into the woods on Interstate 84 West in Tolland, according to Tolland Alert, and fire officials said the driver was taken to the hospital.

A Tweet from Tolland Alert says firefighters and state police responded to I-84 West before exit 68 after the tractor part of a tractor-trailer went over the guardrail. They said no trailer was attached.

Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to address leaking fuel tanks.