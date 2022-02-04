Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Garage in Plainfield

Plainfield Police said a driver lost control of their truck and crashed into a garage, causing extensive damage on Friday.

Officials said they responded to a home on Norwich Road at approximately 5:15 p.m. for the incident.

The driver of the truck appeared to have lost control of his vehicle in a private driveway, traveled across Norwich Road in reverse and struck a garage.

There is extensive damage to the garage as a result.

The driver was helped out of the car and taken into custody for driving under the influence and unsafe backing, according to police.

At the police department, the man complained of minor injuries and was taken to an emergency care center for evaluation.

He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.