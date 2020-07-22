Truck Mangles Car on Sagamore Bridge; Driver, 86, Escapes With Minor Injuries

A crash involving a car and truck Wednesday afternoon on the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne, Massachusetts, left the car partially crushed, but the 86-year-old driver walked away with minor bruises.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 6 eastbound at 11:38 a.m. where they said a Mercury Marquis was wedged beneath a Mack truck that belongs to a landscaping company from Taunton.

The driver of the car, 86-year-old Stanley Dingwell, spoke with NBC10 Boston hours after the crash at his Quincy home.

"He just changed lanes and squashed me," Dingwell said of the truck. "You hear the noise, and the metal's flying and everything, and oh my God."

The truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Taunton, was not hurt, police said.

UPDATE The crash involved a Mercury Marquis and a Mack tractor-trailer owned by a Taunton landscapting company. The Mercury driver, an 86-year-old Quincy man, was transported to Beth Israel-Plymouth with suspected minor injuries. TT driver, a 53-year-old Taunton man, not injured. https://t.co/N3tqPtyDTQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 22, 2020

A picture shared by a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson showed Dingwell's car severely mangled. It was leaking gas due to the crash, authorities said.

Delays #CapeCod Canal by Sagamore Bridge due to crash on bridge. The removal of both vehicles is underway. Photo taken earlier. pic.twitter.com/xUOBMovjG8 — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) July 22, 2020

The bridge had to be temporarily shut down while a heavy-duty tow truck lifted the truck off the car and the scene was cleared.

Dingwell regularly makes day trips to Cape Cod.

"I go there once a week, to sit down by the canal and meet people, watch the yachts go by, all that," he said.

But Wednesday's trip was different. He says he was trapped between the truck and a cement barrier.

"I didn't know what the hell was happening, to be honest with you," he said.