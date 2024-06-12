Truck rollover causing delays on I-84 East in Cheshire

A truck overturned on Interstate 84 East early Wednesday morning and the crash is causing delays.

The crash happened between exits 26 and 27 just before 4 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

The right lane is closed.

Officials said the driver is OK.

Crews from the state Department of Consumer Protection have responded. The cleanup is expected to take a while.