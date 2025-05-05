New Britain

Route 9 North ramp reopens after truck rollover in New Britain

CT DOT

An exit ramp on Route 9 North has reopened after a truck rollover crash in New Britain Monday night.

The CT Department of Transportation said the exit 37 ramp to Route 72 West was closed.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

State police said possible injuries are being reported. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

DOT officials have been notified of sign damage as a result of the crash.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us