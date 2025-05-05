Route 9 North ramp reopens after truck rollover in New Britain

An exit ramp on Route 9 North has reopened after a truck rollover crash in New Britain Monday night.

The CT Department of Transportation said the exit 37 ramp to Route 72 West was closed.

State police said possible injuries are being reported. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

DOT officials have been notified of sign damage as a result of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.