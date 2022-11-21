Trucking Association Says 2023 Highway Usage Fees Could Impact Consumers

Beginning in January, tractor trailers will be paying a little more to use state highways. A highway usage fee goes into effect at the beginning of the new year, but as the cost of delivering goods goes up, some claim the price of those goods will increase, too.

Depending on the weight of the truck and its classification, the highway usage fee will be somewhere between 2.5 and 17.5 cents per mile here in Connecticut. This will add up and trucking companies could be reluctant to absorb the entire cost.

Shopping for Thanksgiving dinner Monday, people were already taking note of the high cost of goods.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Maryluz Kopinja. “I understand everyone needs to make money, but it’s way too high.”

That cost could potentially be going even higher. Motor Transport Association of Connecticut President John Blair says the soon-to-be implemented fee will hit trucking companies with an expense they’re likely to pass along to the consumer.

“Whether it be the diesel tax you’re hitting us with, or the [highway usage fee], that gets passed on to consumers,” Blair said.

The fees will be imposed on certain carriers, including trucks 26,000 pounds or more that carry a classification between class 8 and class 13.

According to the state’s Office of Fiscal Analysis, it’s estimated these fees could bring in $45 million in 2023 and up to $90 million each year thereafter.

However, with a $4.3 billion surplus for the 2021-22 fiscal year, and soon-to-come relief through the federal infrastructure bill, Blair questions why the fees are necessary.

“This law was passed before we knew that we were getting the infrastructure dollars from the federal government and also before we knew we had such a large surplus,” Blair said.

As for consumers we spoke with, they’re bracing for what could happen.

“Seventy years of my life, it’s always been that way,” Linda DaSilva said. “It’s always passed down. So, what are you going to do?”

The Motor Transport Association says they feel this is an unfair fee and that it will have a direct and immediate impact. They are hoping that the legislature will reconsider the law.