Trumbull Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Driver During Road Rage Incident: PD

A man from Trumbull has been arrested after pointing a gun at a driver during an apparent road rage incident on Saturday, police said.

The police department said they were called to the Target parking lot on Hawley Lane at about 3 p.m.

Responding officers said a driver told them a man was trying cut them off in the parking lot. Words were exchanged and the man allegedly pointed a loaded gun at the driver, according to authorities.

The man then fled the area, but later returned after also calling police to report the incident.

Police said the man gave his account of the incident, stating the other driver appeared to point something at him, but he was unsure of what it was. That's when he pulled out a gun that was stored in his backpack, according to officers.

Officers recovered the man's gun, which had eight bullets in it. No other weapons were located and no injuries were reported.

The man faces first-degree threatening and breach of peace charges. He was held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.