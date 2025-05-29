Trumbull nursing home intends to close due to damage caused by water issue

A nursing home in Trumbull said they intend to close after a major water issue caused extensive damage earlier this year.

All 187 residents at Genesis St. Joseph's Center were safely evacuated and moved to other nursing facilities after a water issue in March.

"The safety, care and comfort of our patients is our priority, and while we have made extensive repairs and upgrades to the facility over the course of the past several months, unfortunately the center still requires significant renovations and structural improvements for which we were unable to get the necessary waivers from the state and CMS in order to comply with the required timeline," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the damage, in addition to other factors including inadequate state Medicaid funding, makes it impossible to continue operating.

St. Joseph's Center will close as soon as they get state approval to do so.

"We are working with the Connecticut Department of Health to develop a closure plan and comply with all requirements. We value our patients, residents, caregivers, and team members, and we are truly grateful for their continued support," the spokesperson said.

It's unknown how many jobs will be impacted by the closure.

The state Department of Public Health told NBC Connecticut that they "can't disclose any information about the situation at St. Joseph's Nursing Home."