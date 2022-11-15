Trumbull Police Warn of Recent Uptick in Home Burglaries

Trumbull Police are warning residents to be on high alert due to recent home burglaries happening in the evening hours.

Police said burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through belongings when nobody appears to be home. A few of the burglary attempts stopped when they realized people are actually home.

There's been no confrontation between the thieves and homeowners, but police are warning residents to be vigilant.

Multiple other nearby towns are seeing burglaries happening, too. So far, a dozen burglaries have happened in Trumbull alone between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m.

The burglaries seem to have increased after Daylight Savings Time because it's getting darker sooner, authorities said.

Trumbull Police say they're working with nearby police departments to determine similarities in an effort to put an end to the crimes.

Residents are being advised to talk to their neighbors and police to report any suspicious people, cars or noises. You should also turn on lights and make sure your home surveillance systems are working, police said.

Anyone who falls victim to these thefts should avoid confrontation with the thief and call police immediately.