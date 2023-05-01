Trumbull Resident Scares Off Burglar

A Trumbull resident scared off a burglar after hearing someone walking around in the house early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to a home on Haverhill Road around 5 a.m. Saturday after someone broke into the home and the burglar ran off when the resident confronted the person.

The resident heard someone walking around in the house and the person ran off and down the road when the resident confronted the person, police said. No one was injured.

Officers checked the area but did not find a suspect. The Trumbull Police Detective Bureau is investigating, checking video surveillance in the area and following up on leads to identify this suspect.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information, or video surveillance of the area should call the Trumbull Police Department at (203) 261-3665.