Trump administration calls out sanctuary states and cities, including in CT

The Trump administration is applying pressure to so-called sanctuary cities and states.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security published a list of sanctuary cities and states that “deliberately and shamefully obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws,” as part of President Trump’s latest executive order.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Democratic leaders across Connecticut denounced the Trump administration for placing Connecticut on the list, to begin with.

"On this list are states and municipalities that are alleged to be sanctuary jurisdictions and speaking for the State of Connecticut, that's just not true,” Attorney General William Tong said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The list by DHS labels Connecticut as a “self-identifying” sanctuary state along with six of its municipalities to include New Haven.

While what the exact impact from being on the list remains unclear, Mayor Justin Elicker believes this is Trump’s attempt to force cities and states to use their local police department to help federal agencies conduct mass deportations.

“The Trump administration is demanding that communities with welcoming or sanctuary city policies aid in ICE raids or lose federal funding, that is extortion and we will be no part of it,” Elicker said.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said New Haven’s policies have not changed since 2007, adding the department follows the state’s Trust Act and the Police Officers Standards and Training Council.

“We don’t ask people their immigrant status, we don’t deport people, we don’t round people up, that’s not our job," Jacobson said.

Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement:

“We want local law enforcement focused on maintaining the safety of our neighborhoods and helping to get those who commit serious crimes off our streets. Connecticut’s Trust Act, which was originally bipartisan, is consistent with federal constitutional standards and reflect sound public safety priorities. I am focused on making sure people feel safe in our schools, churches, and elsewhere. Nothing about this makes Connecticut a “sanctuary” in any legal or practical sense – it makes our state one that upholds the Constitution, respects the rule of law, and prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

CT House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora also weighed in on the expanded Trust Act.

"Our caucus has written a letter, every member signed it, written a letter asking the governor to veto the Trust Act, we don't think that bill does much but poke the eye of the president," he said.

Cities and states named on DHS’ list are expected to receive a letter with more information. Tong promised to follow up with legal action if there are funding cuts from the federal government.