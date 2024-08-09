Trump exhibit at Simsbury library is back on display after temporary takedown, but with changes

Artist Sarah Schneiderman wanted to make a statement with an art exhibit currently on display at the Simsbury Public Library.

The exhibit includes 37 portraits of former President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet during his term in office from 2017 to 2021.

“It is history. It is a historical exhibit, particularly in light of the former president running again for office,” Schneiderman said about the exhibit, called I Quit, You’re Fired.

But a part of her statement, written in text accompanying the artwork, drew concern from the library’s Board of Trustees.

Schneiderman titled a portrait of Trump as “the 45th president of the United States and the first former president to be convicted of 34 felonies,” referencing his conviction in New York for a scheme to use hush money to squash a negative story ahead of the 2016 election.

The trustees decided to take the exhibit down and ask Schneiderman to remove the text.

Director Lisa Miceli declined to do an interview with NBC Connecticut but confirmed the details.

Board Chairwoman Holly McGrath couldn't be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

The trustees were concerned the exhibit went against policies that displays are family friendly and don’t contribute to a hostile environment.

Schneiderman said she agreed to let the library put the artwork, made from nonrecycled trash, back up with only the names and titles of the people depicted.

She believes it’s the wrong decision but said the exhibit still makes a statement even with the changes.

“I think it’s a very important exhibit for people to see because of the content and because of what they’re made of,” Schneiderman said.

The exhibit is on display until the end of the month.