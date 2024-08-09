Simsbury

Trump exhibit at Simsbury library is back on display after temporary takedown, but with changes

By Mike Savino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Artist Sarah Schneiderman wanted to make a statement with an art exhibit currently on display at the Simsbury Public Library.

The exhibit includes 37 portraits of former President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet during his term in office from 2017 to 2021.  

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“It is history. It is a historical exhibit, particularly in light of the former president running again for office,” Schneiderman said about the exhibit, called I Quit, You’re Fired.

But a part of her statement, written in text accompanying the artwork, drew concern from the library’s Board of Trustees.  

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Schneiderman titled a portrait of Trump as “the 45th president of the United States and the first former president to be convicted of 34 felonies,” referencing his conviction in New York for a scheme to use hush money to squash a negative story ahead of the 2016 election.  

The trustees decided to take the exhibit down and ask Schneiderman to remove the text.  

Director Lisa Miceli declined to do an interview with NBC Connecticut but confirmed the details.  

Local

New Haven 22 mins ago

Police investigating bank robbery inside New Haven Stop & Shop

Recalls 1 hour ago

Mushroom-infused product recall: Where in CT the products linked to over 100 illnesses were sold

Board Chairwoman Holly McGrath couldn't be reached for comment Friday afternoon.  

The trustees were concerned the exhibit went against policies that displays are family friendly and don’t contribute to a hostile environment.  

Schneiderman said she agreed to let the library put the artwork, made from nonrecycled trash, back up with only the names and titles of the people depicted.  

She believes it’s the wrong decision but said the exhibit still makes a statement even with the changes.  

“I think it’s a very important exhibit for people to see because of the content and because of what they’re made of,” Schneiderman said.  

The exhibit is on display until the end of the month.  

This article tagged under:

Simsbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us