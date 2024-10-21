Vernon

Trump merchandise store vandalized overnight in Vernon

Ken Krajewski

Police are investigating a vandalism incident at a store that sells Trump merchandise in Vernon.

According to the manager of the Trump for New England store at 154 Talcottville Road, two people sprayed graffiti on the store sometime around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Manager Ken Krajewski said he believes the suspects are the same two people were in the store Sunday afternoon and sprayed a foul-smelling liquid on some of the merchandise before leaving. He said they wore masks when they returned overnight.

The store has been opened since the beginning of August, Krajewski said.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident but didn't have any immediate information on the suspects.

