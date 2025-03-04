Trump administration

President Trump's tariffs could raise the cost of groceries, gas and cars

Experts say consumers could see grocery prices in Connecticut rise within the next few days and weeks if tariffs don’t go away.

By Briceyda Landaverde

NBC Connecticut

President Donald Trump’s tariffs went into effect overnight. The administration imposed a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10% on China, bringing the total to 20%.

“This trade war will only bring disaster for everybody, I don’t see anything good coming out of it,” Quinnipiac University Professor of International Business Mohammad Elahee said.

China and Canada fired back immediately, imposing tariffs on U.S. goods.

“Tariffs would raise prices, it will disrupt the supply chain, and it will negatively impact our economic growth,” Elahee said.

The U.S. receives products from all three countries including meats, grains, oil, electronics, car parts, produce and beer. Elahee said tariffs will raise prices across the board.

“It will take some time for us to see the price escalation in the car market, maybe another two or three months, but eventually it is bound to happen if the tariffs stay in place,” Elahee said.

Customers could see grocery prices increase much sooner.

“I would anticipate some of those products over the next several days in terms of when you might start seeing impact on the cost of those products,” CT Food Association President Wayne Pesce said.

Pesce said items in Connecticut like avocados, strawberries, grapes, beef and pork could be some of the first items to go up.

However, he adds the impact from the tariffs could depend on the season.

“Once the growing season comes, these grocers buy local, there is a lot of local produce happening, that will help but again I think consumers are used to year-round produce at this time, we are going to feel it,” Pesce said.

Trump administration
