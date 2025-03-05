Trump's promise to invest in shipbuilding could impact Connecticut's economy

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Tuesday night, promising to grow the domestic shipbuilding industry.

“To boost our defense industrial base, we are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial shipbuilding and military shipbuilding,” Trump said as applause rang.

“And for that purpose, I’m announcing tonight that we will create a new Office of Shipbuilding in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America where it belongs," he continued.

According to the data analysis from Dun & Bradstreet, Connecticut is home to several shipbuilding and shipyard companies that add tens of millions of dollars to the state’s economy.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Congressman Joe Courtney wasn’t available for an interview, but issued a statement that reads:

“At a time when all eyes are on the sea services to safeguard our nation and allies, I am open to any constructive effort to accelerate shipbuilding and increase the Navy’s fleet size.”

Dun & Bradstreet estimates that Thames Shipyard and Repair Company in New London has generated over $8 million in revenue. Thames Shipyard Director of Public Affairs Stan Mickus said it’s open to industry investments and growth.

“Any support that the shipbuilding industry does receive in the southeastern or eastern Connecticut obviously will have some synergistic impact on our business," Mickus said.

The company works to repair and maintain commercial vessels and has worked closely with General Dynamic Electric Boat, who make military submarines in the state.

“In the northeast with Electric Boat Shipyard being the primary builder of the nuclear-powered submarines for the Navy, that it’s a major impact on the economy locally and regionally,” Mickus said.

General Dynamic Electric Boat said it did not want to comment on the president’s remarks.