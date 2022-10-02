Man Accused of Killing His Mom on Cape Cod Dies After Jail Cell Emergency, Officials Say

What to Know The body of Susan Howe, the head of the Truro Historical Society, was found burning Friday night outside a home off Quail Ridge Road in the Cape Cod town

Her son, Adam Howe, was arrested on suspicion of murder after locking himself inside the Truro home, police and prosecutors said

Adam Howe suffered a medical emergency in his jail cell this weekend and was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office said

A man arrested Friday night in the grisly killing of his mother on Cape Cod has died after a medical emergency in his jail cell, officials say.

Adam Howe was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead this weekend, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office said.

Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office are investigating his death. The sheriff's office said they have not yet determined a cause of death for the 34-year-old.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Out of respect for the family, we have no additional comment or details," public information officer Jonathan Darling said in a statement Sunday night. "That family has been through a lot this weekend; please keep them in your prayers."

Adam Howe is facing a murder charge in his mother's death; Susan Howe was the chair of the Truro Commission on Disabilities and president of the Truro Historical Society.

Adam Howe was arrested on suspicious of murder after police in Truro found Susan Howe's body burning on the front lawn of a home in a private subdivision off Quail Ridge Road, prosecutors and local police said.

The disturbing scene was discovered after first responders were called to the house for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m., according to an account shared by officials. When first responders arrived at the scene, Adam Howe ran inside the house and locked the door.

The regional SWAT team was called in, and it was able to take Adam Howe into custody. Prosecutors had said he would undergo a mental health evaluation based on information family members told police.

Officials did not provide further information Sunday night about Adam Howe's death, and very few details have been released regarding Susan Howe's death, which left a quiet Cape Cod community where she was a prominent local figure reeling.

A 34-year-old Adam Howe from Truro was arrested in mid-August in Tewksbury for allegedly breaking into a business there. He was also charged with illegally possessing suboxone, a prescription medication, and on an outstanding warrant from New Hampshire.

Cape Cod prosecutors didn't respond to a question Saturday on whether it was the same person accused of killing his mother.

Susan Howe, 69, served as the president of the Truro Historical Society as well as the chair of the Truro Commission on Disabilities. The organization didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.