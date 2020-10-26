Election Day

Tuesday is Last Day to Register to Vote Ahead of Election Day

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The election is just over a week away and Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Connecticut unless you plan for election day registration.

While Connecticut has Election Day Registration, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is strongly encouraging potential voters to register in advance and skip any lines that might form on Election Day.

“Connecticut has a record breaking number of registered voters right now – don’t be left out! Tomorrow is the last day to register prior to Election Day, so go to myvote.ct.gov/register or to your town hall to join your friends, family, and neighbors and register to make your voice heard,” Merrill said in a statement. “I am working with the local election officials in each to town to ensure that every eligible voter registers, and that every registered voter votes – we need you to register and then make a plan to vote!”

Connecticut voters are concerned about a number of issues that they say will bring them out to the polls on Election Day.

If you want to be registered before Election Day, register at myvote.ct.gov/register by 11:59 p.m. tomorrow.

You can vote by mail as long as the registration is postmarked by tomorrow.

The secretary of the state’s office said you could also register in person at the registrars of voters’ office in town hall.

Connecticut residents can check their registration and look-up their polling place at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

Same-Day Registrations Locations

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

georgia Oct 20

Could Georgia Voters Swing Their Historically Red State to Joe Biden?

plastic waste Oct 20

These Super Worms Are Helping Save the Planet by Eating Toxic Plastic

presidential debates Oct 19

Presidential Debate 2020: Why the Final Trump-Biden Showdown Is Worth Watching

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Election Dayconnecticut votingregister to vote
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us