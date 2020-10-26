Tuesday is Last Day to Register to Vote Ahead of Election Day

The election is just over a week away and Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Connecticut unless you plan for election day registration.

While Connecticut has Election Day Registration, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is strongly encouraging potential voters to register in advance and skip any lines that might form on Election Day.

“Connecticut has a record breaking number of registered voters right now – don’t be left out! Tomorrow is the last day to register prior to Election Day, so go to myvote.ct.gov/register or to your town hall to join your friends, family, and neighbors and register to make your voice heard,” Merrill said in a statement. “I am working with the local election officials in each to town to ensure that every eligible voter registers, and that every registered voter votes – we need you to register and then make a plan to vote!”

Connecticut voters are concerned about a number of issues that they say will bring them out to the polls on Election Day.

If you want to be registered before Election Day, register at myvote.ct.gov/register by 11:59 p.m. tomorrow.

You can vote by mail as long as the registration is postmarked by tomorrow.

The secretary of the state’s office said you could also register in person at the registrars of voters’ office in town hall.

Connecticut residents can check their registration and look-up their polling place at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

Same-Day Registrations Locations