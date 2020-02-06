Tuition at Connecticut’s Four State Universities to Increase

Tuition at Connecticut’s four state universities will be going up next year while tuition at the state’s community colleges and Charter Oak State College will remain flat, according to the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

The Board of Regents for CCSU, which oversees Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Southern Connecticut State University and Western Connecticut State University, as well as 12 community colleges and Charter Oak State College, met Thursday and set tuition rates and fees.

UConn has a separate board of trustees overseeing the university, so the decision does not affect the school.

Tuition Increase at State Colleges

Tuition and fees at Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Southern Connecticut State University and Western Connecticut State University will increase by an average of 3.8 percent for commuter students and 3.3 percent for resident students. CCSU said. That means an average annual increase of just over $400 for commuter students and just over $800 for residents.

“The decision to ask university students to pay more is of course difficult, but in putting together this proposal, university leaders were able to balance their institutional financial needs with our mission as public universities to provide the highest quality education at the most accessible price point,” CSCU President Mark Ojakian said in a statement.

No Tuition Increase at Community Colleges

Tuition at the community colleges will remain flat in large part because of the savings through the administrative reorganization under Students First, which is estimated to save $10.9 million in FY 2020, and $16 million in FY 2021, largely through attrition in non-teaching areas, according to Ojakian.

“For the first time in recent memory, community college students will not see a tuition and fee increase in the next academic year,” Ojakian said in a statement. “We are thrilled that the community colleges will remain the most affordable, accessible option for Connecticut students to pursue a high-quality education.”

No Tuition Increase at Charter Oak State College

At Charter Oak State College, tuition will remain flat and fees, which would save around $224 for full-time students.