Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities

Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.

There will be an increase of $15 per credit or $184 per semester for full-time undergraduate students and an increase of $17 per credit or $208 per semester for graduate students beginning in the fall of 2023.

The Board of Regents will take up tuition rates for CT State Community College and Charter Oak State College at a future date.

“Today’s tuition and fee adjustment balances the need to maintain affordability at our state universities with the significant fiscal issues we face,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said in a statement. “Our enrollment situation and the resulting financial landscape we face continues to be challenging. But we cannot balance our budget on the backs of our students. Even with this increase, our public colleges and universities remain the most affordable, most accessible, highest quality option for Connecticut students.”

The projected revenue from tuition and fees increase provides an additional $13.4 million before adjusting for anticipated financial aid, waivers, and bad debt expense, according to Connecticut State Colleges & Universities.