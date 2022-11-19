Tuskegee Airmen Reunite Decades Later at Windsor Locks Benefit

An exciting event honoring three pilots who not only fought the Germans, but also fought prejudice and discrimination at home is about to get underway in Windsor Locks as the New England Air Museum continues to build a brand-new exhibit honoring their service.

“An Evening with the Tuskegee Airmen” is a fundraiser for that new exhibit and will feature three surviving airmen who have not seen each other in more than seventy years as they tell their stories and experiences during World War II.

About 300 people are expected to attend.

The museum says once finished, the exhibit will be immersive, with videos, a theater, uniforms, and other artifacts showcasing the stories and unique perspectives these airmen had to the public.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Already on display is a Boeing Stearman PT-17, which was the original aircraft the airmen first trained in.

That exhibit is scheduled to open in Spring of next year.