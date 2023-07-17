Tweed Airport resumes full operations after flooding forced cancellations

Tweed-New Haven Airport was fully back up and running on Monday.

This after flooding at the airport closed part of the terminal and forced numerous cancellations on Sunday.

Still, some passengers were scrambling to book a new flight.

As things dry out and get back to normal at Tweed-New Haven Airport, Frank Stanzione and his family were among those affected by flooding here that forced more than a dozen cancellations on Sunday.

“I was supposed to be flying back to West Palm Beach. Came in for a wedding. And now there is five us stranded,” Stanzione said. “Trying to get a flight. We can’t get anything until Wednesday.”

Torrential rain led to flooding, and Tweed closed the departure terminal.

Recently, the airport had installed flood mitigation measures.

“(Flood measures) were all put in place," said Tom Rafter, Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority executive director. "They worked as they were supposed to. But sometimes Mother Nature gets the best of you. So we had to shut the terminal down for safety reasons."

Avelo Airlines says 15 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled on Sunday, while two were diverted to Bradley International Airport and later landed at Tweed.

Customers on canceled flights were offered the option to rebook or receive a full refund.

In a statement, the airline wrote in part:

“While this weather-related situation was outside Avelo’s control, we are sorry about the disruption to our customers’ travel plans.”

Tweed blames the flooding situation on a combination of high tide and the airport being like a bowl where neighborhood flood waters collect.

While they’re looking at plans to better deal with future floods, the ultimate solution might be realized if a new terminal in the works is eventually constructed.

“It would be built at a much higher elevation to new standards of things so it would be much less prone to any flooding,” Rafter said.