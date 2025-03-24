Tweed New Haven Airport nominated as best small airport in the US

Tweed New Haven Airport is on track to be named one of the best small airports in the country.

The airport has been nominated in the Readers Choice Awards by Newsweek Magazine as one of the best small airports in the United States.

“We’re just so incredibly proud of this recognition for the quality of service and convenience that we provide to our passengers,” Thomas Cavaliere, director of community engagement at Tweed New Haven, said.

Tweed New Haven Airport is among 15 other small airports being nominated, but it's the only one nominated out of the busy tristate area.

Given the recent nomination, we asked Cavaliere if the airport would reconsider its plans to expand, to keep its “small airport charm.”

"Even with the expansion and as we look towards a new terminal, we will still be a small airport,” Cavaliere said.

Travelers at Tweed New Haven were not surprised to learn about the nomination.

“It’s quick, the people are very nice, I had a great conversation with the TSA lady downstairs, she was lovely, it’s always just really convenient,” Emma Foyle said.

Foyle, who was traveling to North Carolina, said she also likes how her family is able to quickly spot her when picking her up.

“My parents just pick me up and I’ve never really had any real issues with it compared to some of the bigger airports cause it's hard to see the car and they can’t see cause everyone is coming and going,” Foyle said.

First-time travelers Sara Palmer and Jennifer DeMartino were pleasantly surprised with their check-in experience.

“Super easy to get to, no traffic, we walked right in, no lines, I prefer a small airport over a JFK or LaGuardia, so I will definitely be using this again,” Jennifer DeMartino said.

The two friends added the tickets were cheaper at Tweed New Haven than some of the other major airports.

“The price for the ticket, they might add on like check-in bag, or seat but still it was way cheaper than flying out of a JetBlue or United,” Sara Palmer said.

While many travelers celebrated Tweed New Haven, resident Petrina Yoxall, who lives next to the airport, said she doesn’t agree with the nomination.

"Perhaps as a traveling experience it may be, because it's an awful lot of convenience for people in the area but as far as the neighborhood and environment are concerned it's catastrophic,” Yoxall said.