Tweed-New Haven Airport To Offer Nonstop Flights To Four Florida Destinations

Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) will now offer nonstop flights to four popular Florida destinations with newly launched Avelo Airlines, the airport announced Thursday.

For one-way fares starting at $59, passengers will be able to fly from Tweed to places like Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

“Connecticut residents told us they want more convenient and affordable options for flying to Florida and we listened. These four popular sun-soaked destinations are an ideal winter retreat,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy in a press release.

“The refreshingly simple and smooth HVN small- airport experience will ensure our Customers depart relaxed and ready for some fun in the sun," Levy said

The flights will be available starting on Nov. 3, with more introduced throughout the fall.

"Today's announcement from Avelo Airlines is another clear step towards transforming Tweed-New Haven into a more vibrant and sustainable airport, one that can help grow jobs and serve as an economic driver for our region," said Sean Scanlon, Executive Director of Tweed-New Haven Airport, in a statement.

Tweed officials said Avelo has committed to investing $1.2 million to help upgrade the airport's facilities and oeprations.

Avelo currently serves nine destinations in the western United States from its base at Burbank Airport.