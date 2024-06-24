West Haven

Twin toddlers ‘significantly improving' after dad allegedly attempted to drown them

By Amanda Pitts

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man accused of attempting to drown his twin toddlers at a beach in West Haven went before a judge on Monday.

Romney Desronvil, 41, of New York is facing multiple charges including attempted murder. A judge set his bond at $2 million, ordered a mental health evaluation and issued protective orders for both children.

An officer on patrol found Desronvil’s SUV parked on Dawson Avenue Beach at 2:00 a.m. Saturday with its headlights covered with clothes. He called for backup and heard screams from the water.

According to court documents, Desronvil was 30-40 feet out in the water, with both children under his arms. They are both under the age of three and unable to swim, police said.

When the officers jumped in, Desronvil began to back up deeper into the water, the documents read.

Police said he was screaming “get away” to the responding officers, and at one point yelled “I love you” and “kill me.” One officer said he saw Desronvil lower his arms, causing the children to be submerged underwater for several minutes.

Eventually they were able to reach the children and brought them to shore, and they were rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for lifesaving treatment.

As of Monday, both children have been extubated and are “significantly improving,” according to the mayor.

“Those children had two guardian angels that night and it was Officer Williamson and Officer Miller and them together with the entire police department, fire department, the dispatch team, really, you know, saved their lives,” said West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer.

Mayor Borer said the children’s mother rushed to their side from New York.

“She’s holding up his as well as you can imagine. She came down here in the middle of the night from New York, so she has been staying by the children’s side 24/7,” Borer said.

The first responders are now being hailed as heroes for their quick action. The total time from the initial call to when the children arrived at the hospital was 22 minutes, according to fire officials. The officers will be honored next month.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
