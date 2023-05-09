There were two $10,000 Mega Millions winners in Connecticut Friday night.

The winning numbers were 16-18-28-42-43 and the Mega Ball was 11.

The two $10,000 winners matched four numbers and the Mega Ball but did not have the Megaplier.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and the estimated jackpot is $83 million.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.