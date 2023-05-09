There were two $10,000 Mega Millions winners in Connecticut Friday night.
The winning numbers were 16-18-28-42-43 and the Mega Ball was 11.
The two $10,000 winners matched four numbers and the Mega Ball but did not have the Megaplier.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and the estimated jackpot is $83 million.
