Two $10,000 Mega Millions Winning Tickets in CT on Tuesday

There were two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and Mega Ball was 13.

The $10,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

It's not clear where the tickets were sold.

One ticket won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night and it was sold in Massachusetts. The $31 million winning ticket was sold in Woburn.

Mega Millions Wins in CT in 2023

In January, there was a $40,000 Mega Millions winner on Jan. 20, one $10,000 winner on Jan. 17, one $20,000 winner and a $10,000 winner on Jan. 13, a $3 million winner and a $10,000 winner on Jan. 10 and one $10,000 winner on Jan. 3.