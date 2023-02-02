mega millions

Two $10,000 Mega Millions Winning Tickets in CT on Tuesday

Connecticut Mega Millions slips
NBC Connecticut

There were two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and Mega Ball was 13.

The $10,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

It's not clear where the tickets were sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One ticket won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night and it was sold in Massachusetts. The $31 million winning ticket was sold in Woburn.

Mega Millions Wins in CT in 2023

In January, there was a $40,000 Mega Millions winner on Jan. 20, one $10,000 winner on Jan. 17, one $20,000 winner and a $10,000 winner on Jan. 13, a $3 million winner and a $10,000 winner on Jan. 10 and one $10,000 winner on Jan. 3.

Local

Oxford 22 mins ago

Man Arrested on Charges in Connection to Brother's Death in Oxford

Hartford 33 mins ago

Parts of Farmington Avenue, Laurel Street in Hartford Closed Due to Underground Fire

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

mega millionsCT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us