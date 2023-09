Two $100,000 Cash5 winners in Connecticut over Labor Day weekend

Two Cash5 tickets sold in Connecticut over Labor Day weekend won the $100,000 jackpot.

The winning numbers on Monday were 1-8-16-20-23.

The winning numbers on Sunday were 16-19-20-27-30.

It is not yet clear where the winning tickets were sold.

There have been 37 Cash5 jackpot wins this year.