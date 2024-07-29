Two $100,000 Cash5 winners over the weekend

There were two $100,000 Cash5 jackpot wins over the weekend.
A ticket sold in New Britain for the Friday drawing won $100,000. Then one sold in Danbury for the Sunday drawing won $100,000.
The winning numbers on Friday were 8-9-10-16-17. The ticket was sold at the Regal Package Store on West Main Street in New Britain.
The winning numbers on Sunday were 16-21-22-32-34. The ticket was sold at Tienda Ecuador on Lake Avenue in Danbury.
