Connecticut

Two $100,000 Cash5 winners over the weekend

CT Lottery headquarters in Wallingford
NBC Connecticut

There were two $100,000 Cash5 jackpot wins over the weekend.

A ticket sold in New Britain for the Friday drawing won $100,000. Then one sold in Danbury for the Sunday drawing won $100,000.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The winning numbers on Friday were 8-9-10-16-17. The ticket was sold at the Regal Package Store on West Main Street in  New Britain.

The winning numbers on Sunday were 16-21-22-32-34. The ticket was sold at Tienda Ecuador on Lake Avenue in  Danbury.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us