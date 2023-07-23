Two 14-year-olds shot in Hartford

Two 14-year-olds are hospitalized after being shot in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Westland Street shortly before 4 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification.

While police were investigating, dispatchers were notified about two gunshot victims arriving at Connecticut Children's for treatment.

According to police, two 14-year-old males suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and are listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation. It remains active and is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.