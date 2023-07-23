Hartford

Two 14-year-olds shot in Hartford

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Two 14-year-olds are hospitalized after being shot in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Westland Street shortly before 4 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification.

While police were investigating, dispatchers were notified about two gunshot victims arriving at Connecticut Children's for treatment.

According to police, two 14-year-old males suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and are listed in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation. It remains active and is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us