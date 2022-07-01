Two 17-Year-Olds Shot in Hartford

Two 17-year-old males were shot in Hartford early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to Barbour Street after being alerted to the shooting by Shotspotter around 4:20 a.m.

While officers were investigating, the two teens showed up at the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).