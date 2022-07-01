Hartford

Two 17-Year-Olds Shot in Hartford

By Jonathan Kopeliovich

hartford police department building
NBC Connecticut

Two 17-year-old males were shot in Hartford early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to Barbour Street after being alerted to the shooting by Shotspotter around 4:20 a.m.

While officers were investigating, the two teens showed up at the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordhartford shooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us