Two $200,000 Powerball winners in Connecticut

There were two $200,000-winning Powerball tickets in Connecticut this weekend.

The winning numbers Saturday night were 1-12-14-24-57 and the Powerball was 7. Powerplay was X4.

The two $200,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.

It’s not clear where the tickets were sold.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night and the estimated at $235 million. The cash value is $107.9 million.