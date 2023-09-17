Powerball

Two $50,000 Powerball winners in Connecticut Saturday night

Connecticut Powerball slip
There were two $50,000 Powerball winners in Connecticut Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 8-11-19-24-46 and the Powerball was 5. Powerplay was X2.

The tickets that won $50,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball and did not have Powerplay. It’s not clear where the winning tickets were sold.

However, no one won the jackpot, so the estimated Powerball jackpot for the drawing Monday night is up to $638 million.

That would be the 10th largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19 when one ticket sold in California won $1.08 billion.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California
  2. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California,  Florida, Tennessee
  3. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California
  4. $768.4 billion – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
  5. $758.7 billion – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
  6. $754.6 billion – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington
  7. $731.1 billion – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland
  8. $699.8 billion – Oct. 4, 2021 – California
  9. $687.8 billion – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York
  10. $638 billion (est.) – Sept. 18, 2023
