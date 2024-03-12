There were two $50,000 Powerball winners in Connecticut on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 1-3-7-16-66 and the Powerball was 5. Powerplay was X5.

The $50,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They did not have Powerplay.

No one won the Powerball jackpot and it is up to an estimated $559 million for the drawing on Wednesday night.

The cash value is $273.3 million.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1.

One ticket sold in Michigan won $842.4 million.