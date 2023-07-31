Powerball

Two $50,000 Powerball winners in CT

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

There were two $50,000 Powerball winners in Connecticut Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 10-25-27-34-38 and the Powerball was 2. Powerplay was X3.

The $50,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay.

It is not clear where the two tickets were sold.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $74 million.

