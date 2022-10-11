Powerball

Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11.

The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball.  Neither had Powerplay.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash value of $215.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

