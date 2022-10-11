Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000.
The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11.
The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash value of $215.2 million.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.