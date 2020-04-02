ELECTRIC BOAT

Two Additional Employees of Electric Boat’s Groton Shipyard Positive for COVID-19

There have now been three cases of COVID-19 at Electric Boat’s shipyard in Groton.

A message posted on Electric Boat’s website Wednesday said a second and third case of COVID-19 at the Groton shipyard had been confirmed.

One individual works in the Construction Support Engineering department in Building 97 and has not been on company property since March 13, according to Electric Boat.

The company said this person was tested at their physician’s direction on March 25 and is recuperating at home.

The other person is a carpenter in D252 and has not been on company property since March 20.

The company said the person became symptomatic on March 22, was tested at their physician’s direction on March 23 and continues to recuperate at home.

The company’s incident response team is contacting employees who work near the individuals or who came into close contact with them.

Electric Boat president Kevin Graney posted a message online that said not enough people who are at the facility are practicing social distancing and urged people to stay physically separated.

The company previously said a shipbuilder tested positive for the new coronavirus and has been recuperating at home.

