2-Alarm Fire Damage Stores in Milford

Three stores have sustained heavy damages after a 2-alarm fire broke out in Milford Wednesday night.

Crews responded to reports of a building fire in the area of Bridgeport Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the building had heavy smoke from the front and fire showing from the rear.

According to investigators, crews began an aggressive interior attack while additional crews went to cut holes in the roof to ventilate the building.

"The building was built in 1910 and had three different occupancies," said Battalion Chief Christopher Zak. "All three stores sustained heavy fire and smoke damage."

Officials did not provide additional information on the stores affected.

Stratford and West Shore Fire Departments were called in to cover the fire stations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Milford Fire Department Fire Marshall.