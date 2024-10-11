Two arrested after dog is found tied up and abandoned in Plainfield

Police have arrested two people after a dog was found tied up and abandoned in the Moosup section of Plainfield in September.

The abandoned female German Shepherd was found on Olearos Hill Road, tied up to a gate using a horse lead, on Sept. 18, police said.

The dog was malnourished and needed medical treatment, according to police. Animal control officers responded and took the dog to the pound.

A witness told authorities that they saw a person dropping the dog off while driving by. They said the person was a man, possibly in his 70s, driving a newer-model black SUV with a foreign-style front plate - described as having a black dot on each side.

Police said they have charged a 25-year-old Willington woman and a 22-year-old Danielson man with animal cruelty.

The dog is in the custody of Plainfield Animal Control and is still being treated, so she is not available for adoption. Police said information will be posted on the Plainfield Animal Control Facebook page if she becomes available for adoption.