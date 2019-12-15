new haven

Two Arrested After Gunshots Heard in New Haven

New Haven Police

Two people were arrested after police responded to a report of gunshots in New Haven early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on East Street at approximately 2:31 a.m.

Police were alerted of cars that were leaving the area when they arrived on scene. They found the involved car and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Police located and seized two firearms in the car during the traffic stop.

43-year-old Oretagus Eaddy and 40-year-old Latasha Eaddy were arrested.

Both Oretagus and Latasha face charges including carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a pistol in a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a firearm.

They were transported to Union Avenue Detention Facility and were held on a $250,000 bond. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16.

