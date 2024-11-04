Waterbury

Two arrested after hitting police cruiser with a stolen vehicle in Waterbury

By Anyssa McCalla

Two people have been arrested after hitting a police cruiser with a stolen vehicle that had drugs inside in Waterbury, according to police.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Friday. Waterbury Police tried to pull over a car stolen out of Southbury, but the car fled and crashed into a police cruiser, according to police.

Police said they found drugs in the car including heroin and crack cocaine.

A man and woman are facing several charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

The man arrested has a criminal history. He also had an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest.

