Two Arrested After Months-Long Animal Cruelty Investigation in Torrington

Two people have been arrested following a months-long investigation into suspected animal cruelty at a home in Torrington.

Animal control and police officers executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Washington Avenue on April 28. There, they found over a dozen animals living in what's being described as very poor and unsanitary conditions.

Six dogs, eight cats, a bearded dragon lizard and a hedgehog were recovered from the home and brought to Bantam Lake Animal Hospital for evaluation.

All of the dogs were dehydrated and a number of them suffered from secondary conditions such as being underweight and infection from worms and parasites, according to police.

Authorities said the cats were in fair condition but hadn't been socialized. A kitten that was found in the home was dehydrated and underweight, too.

Both the bearded dragon and hedgehog were in poor condition and officials said they were underweight and suffered from general overall neglect, officials said.

Police said 30-year-old Nicolina Scalora and 24-year-old Gregory Zarins, who lived in the home, were arrested and face 16 animal cruelty charges.

Scalora turned herself in on Monday and was later released on a non-surety bond. Zarins turned himself in on Tuesday and was also released on a non-surety bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

All of the animals will remain in the custody of animal control officers until the court determines their future, according to police.