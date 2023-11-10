Two arrested after ramming Southington police cruisers in getaway attempt: police

Two people in a stolen rental car rammed police cruisers while trying to get away from officers in Southington on Thursday night and they were found with guns and drugs, police said.

A license plate reader alerted the Southington Police Department around 7:43 p.m. Thursday that a stolen vehicle had just entered town and they found it parked in the parking lot of 1664 Meriden Waterbury Road.

As officers approached the vehicle and tried to block it, 28-year-old Damon Davis, of Waterbury, rammed the police vehicle that blocked him in, trying to get away, and also hit someone in a parked vehicle who was there to go to one of the businesses, police said.

Davis got out of the car and tried to run, but officers apprehended him, police said. They found him with a handgun with an obliterated serial number, 70 bags of fentanyl and nearly $2,000 in cash.

As police were taking Davis into custody, the passenger, 27-year-old Tiomonte Morgan, of Waterbury, hopped into the driver’s seat, backed up and hit the building and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the parking lot while trying to escape, police said.

He then rammed another Southington Police cruiser and went back and forth, ramming two police vehicles, until the stolen vehicle became disabled, police said.

Officers were able to get into the car through the driver's side window and removed Morgan.

They said they found a loaded Glock handgun, which was stolen and modified to operate as a fully automatic weapon, on the driver's side floor of the vehicle, as well as 610 bags of fentanyl packaged for sale, 6.6 grams of powdered fentanyl, 7.1 grams of powdered cocaine, 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia related to drug sales.

Police said they later learned that the vehicle had fled from Middletown police earlier in the evening and damaged one of their police vehicles as well.

The bond for Davis was set at $1 million.

He was charged with larceny in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, obliterated serial number, criminal mischief in the first degree and two counts of possession of with intent to sell.

The bond for Morgan was set at $1 million.

He was charged with criminal attempt at assault in the second degree, larceny in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief in the first degree, stolen firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, interfering with an officer, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of high-capacity magazine.