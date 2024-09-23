Two arrested after street takeover on I-95: state police

State police have arrested two people after a street takeover on Interstate 95 that they said extended from New Haven into New York.

State police said they received several 911 calls around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday about erratic motorcyclists on Harley-Davidson-style bikes on Interstate 95 South in the New Haven area.

Using Department of Transportation traffic cameras, state police found more than 100 motorcycles near exit 46 and watched the group as they headed south..

Dispatchers saw several motorcycles performing stunts and blocking lanes on I-95 South in New Haven, West Haven, Orange, Milford and Stratford, according to state police.

State police said they also saw a white GMC Denali pickup leading the motorcycles and a man in the bed of it who appeared to be unsecured and filming.

Area police departments were notified of the street takeover and a trooper was ready on the exit 33 entrance ramp on I-95 South to intercept, state police said.

When the group began approaching the trooper’s location, the trooper got behind the pickup and tried to stop it, but motorcyclists surrounded the cruiser, the pickup driver sped off and the trooper turned off the lights and siren, state police said.

However, Troop G continued to track the group through traffic cameras and alerted the New York State Police when they got to the New York state line on I-95.

New York State Police then stopped the pickup on I-95 South in Mamaroneck, NY and a Connecticut state trooper responded to the scene.

The trooper encouraged the two suspects to turn themselves into the Troop G barracks and they arrived around 2:17 p.m. to do so.

They did not deny their involvement with the group of motorcycles but one claimed to be unaware that the state trooper was trying to pull him over, state police said.

One suspect was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, disobeying a signal of an officer and knowingly inciting in a street takeover.

He was released on a $30,000 cash/surety bond.

The other suspect was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, failure to wear a safety seat belt and knowingly inciting in a street takeover.

He was released on a $20,000 cash/surety bond,

Both are scheduled for arraignment at Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 2.