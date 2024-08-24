Thompson

Two arrested after assault with metal objects in Thompson

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Two people have been arrested in connection to an assault with metal objects in Thompson, state police said.

Troopers said it happened on May 1 just after 7:30 p.m. Two men allegedly assaulted a person with metal objects and took off.

One of the men was arrested on July 29 and the other was taken into custody Friday morning.

In an arrest warrant, police said one of the men took a metal grill grate and hit the person 10 times, causing multiple injuries.

The victim told police, "I used my arms, forearms and hands to try to block the blows...I tried to get away but he continued to come after me with the metal object, hitting me," according to the report.

Witnesses told police that the argument may have stemmed from cheating in a relationship.

Both men face charges including breach of peace and conspiracy to commit assault. One of the men also faces charges for assaulting an elderly person, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Thompson
