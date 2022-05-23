Two Arrested in Connection to Assault on Transit Bus in Montville

Two people have been arrested in connection to an incident involving a knife while on a Southeast area transit bus which left one person injured, according to authorities.

According to the Montville Police Department, the incident involving two male suspects took place around 2:30 p.m. on the transportation service.

Police said one person sustained injuries that appeared to be knife wounds and was transported to Backus Hospital for treatment.

One male is facing several charges including second-degree assault and breach of peace. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

The second male is facing breach of peace charges and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Both are scheduled for court on June 2.