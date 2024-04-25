Two arrested in string of burglaries in Wallingford

Two people have been arrested in connection with a burglary and attempted burglary that occurred back in January in Wallingford.

Police arrested the two suspects male suspects in New Britain on April 14 and April 22.

Officers responded to the initial burglary in the early morning of Jan. 20. They say the pair broke into a Valero gas station on North Turnpike Road, shattering the front door and stealing the ATM.

Police say the suspects then moved on to Alien Vape and Smoke Shop on North Colony Road, but failed to take the ATM.

The two men are facing multiple burglary, larceny and criminal mischief charges.