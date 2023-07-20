Two arrested in Watertown backyard robbery

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month in the backyard of a home in Watertown.

Officers responded to a home near Dalton Street and Camp Street on July 1 around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, two people reported sitting in the backyard by the driveway when two suspects entered the backyard. One of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

Watertown police announced on Thursday that they identified the suspects as 33-year-old January Williams and 27-year-old Justus Smith, both of Waterbury.

Authorities said the suspects took money from both of the people who were sitting in the backyard and fled the area towards Dalton Street. No injuries were reported.

The suspects allegedly targeted the victims after seeing them at a retail store in Waterbury. Police say the suspects followed the two victims back to their home, where the robbery took place.

Both suspects are being held pending arraignment. They have both been charged with robbery, larceny, conspiracy to commit both robbery and larceny and risk of injury to a minor. Smith has also been charged with criminal possession of a firearm.